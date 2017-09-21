Lethem, Miller to headline Blue Hill’s Word festival

News Feature

Novelist Jonathan Lethem and Slate columnist Laura Miller will be keynote speakers for Word, the literary arts festival debuting in Blue Hill October 20-22. Miller will interview Lethem on Friday, October 20, at 7 p.m. onstage at Emlen Hall in Blue Hill.



Lethem, a seasonal resident of Blue Hill, is the author of 10 novels, five short-story collections, six nonfiction books, and a multitude of essays published in periodicals such as Rolling Stone, Harper’s and The New Yorker. He is most famous for the novel Motherless Brooklyn, which was named Novel of the Year by Esquire magazine and won the National Book Critics Circle Award and the Salon Book Award, as well as the Macallan Crime Writers Association Gold Dagger. A professor of creative writing and English literature at Pomona College in Claremont, Calif., he received a MacArthur Fellowship in 2005.



Lethem’s latest book, More Alive and Less Lonely, a collection of essays on writing and writers, was published in March.



Miller is a books and culture columnist for Slate and author of The Magician’s Book: A Skeptic’s Adventures in Narnia. She co-founded Salon.com in 1995, and for 20 years was an editor and staff writer there. Her work has appeared in publications including The New Yorker, The Guardian, and The Wall Street Journal, and she wrote the Last Word column for The New York Times Book Review for two years. She edited The Salon.com Reader’s Guide to Contemporary Authors.



In addition to the Friday night keynote, Word will feature Saturday workshops for adults and children, a literary marketplace, and a “poetry crawl” through Blue Hill businesses concluding with a reading by Melissa Goodrum and Stuart Kestenbaum, Maine’s Poet Laureate. An Airstream recording studio will collect local memories. Saturday night’s Spoken Word event will feature tales from local and Wabanaki history, personal stories and slam poets. A Sunday brunch with speakers will end the debut festival.



Word has funding from the Maine Community Foundation and TradeWinds Market Place, as well as donations from individuals. The steering committee is continuing to raise funds for this year’s program. Blue Hill Community Development is the festival’s fiscal sponsor.



Further information is available at wordfestival.org

