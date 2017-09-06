News Feature

Blue Hill Originally published in Castine Patriot, September 6, 2017 and Island Ad-Vantages, September 6, 2017 and The Weekly Packet, September 6, 2017 Sweeter by the minute: fudge contest poses tough competition

by Faith DeAmbrose

With 17 entrants, and fudge of all colors and tastes, the annual contest at the Blue Hill Fair is serious business.



Run by fair director David Nason, the contest is set up—behind ropes—in the exhibition hall. Each fudge was given a number and as the judges took to tasting, those that entered, their friends and spectators, peered over a line of colorful sunflowers trying to glean any indication of preference.



Sally Foley of Deer Isle was among the 17, with chocolate walnut, and as she nervously watched, she found support in fellow contestant Billie Atwood of Bucksport who entered peanut butter.



“I know my taste and texture are spot on,” said Atwood, but she was concerned that the plate was not as “decorative” as the rules would require.



Foley said she woke up extra early on competition day to prepare her fudge because the day before it had steadily rained. “My grandmother told me never to make fudge in the rain,” she said, “because it won’t set.”



When all was said and done and each variety was sampled, neither Atwood nor Foley would emerge victorious, but they each said they got some pointers for next year.



Spectators do not get to taste the fudge in this competition, nor does it go back to the baker. Once a decision is made, the fudge is whisked away to the Emergency Tent and given to the area firefighters and Emergency Medical Technicians who are on stand-by, in shifts, all weekend.

