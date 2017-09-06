Castine Patriot Logo

Blue Hill
Originally published in Castine Patriot, September 6, 2017 and Island Ad-Vantages, September 6, 2017 and The Weekly Packet, September 6, 2017
2017 Blue Hill Fair results

Flower show

The flower show had 283 entries from 28 exhibitors.

Arts and Crafts
Dolly Robertson, superintendent
Number of Exhibits: 843 (down 37 from previous year).
Number of Exhibitors: 204 (up 24 from previous year).
Premiums Given: Approximately $3,564.00.
Demonstrators: Approximately 8 demonstrators.
Best of Show in Art: Betty Allen from Mt. Desert, pastel portrait painting.
Best of Show in Crafts: Judith McKechnie from Sedgwick for her original-design, hand-dyed, hooked rug.

Flower Show
Jane Moon, superintendent
There were 283 entries, 28 exhibitors, $748 paid out in premiums.
In the Special Premium categories, there was only one winner - Cameron Astle, age 13, of Bar Harbor won the Kids Only “Pizza Garden” with his paper mache pizza decorated with freeze-dried vegetables and adorned with blossoms. This entry gave Cameron $35 along with a blue ribbon.

Exhibition Hall
Grange Exhibits
1. Castine Grange; 2. Arbutus Grange, Surry; 3. Verona Grange, Verona Island; 4. Schoodic Grange, Franklin; 5. Osecola Grange, Harrington; 6. Halcyon Grange, Blue Hill; 7. Jonesboro Grange, Jonesboro.

Vegetable Exhibits
We used two lines for entering which cut down waiting time.
We had no large pumpkins entered.
Total Exhibits: 678.
Winners: Richard Merrill, Stetson; Rozina Astbury, Orland; Suzanne Astbury, Tory; Addison Astbury, Troy; Sylvia Wardwell, Sargentville; Churyl Astle, Bar Harbor; Siv, Combs and Estey, Sedgwick; Ellsworth Middle School, Ellsworth; Clayfield Farm, East Blue Hill; Johanna Sweet, Castine.

Blueberry Pie Contest
1. Lucy Benjamin, East Blue Hill; 2. Imogene Page, East Blue Hill; 3. Donna Doyen, Surry.

Blueberry Muffin Contest
1. Kitty Clements, Blue Hill; 2. Suzanne Astbury, Troy; 3. Patty Wethbee, Stockton Springs.

Wild Blueberry Pie-Eating Contest
1. Seven to 10 years old: Caitlin Flannery, Penobscot;
2. Eleven to 16 years old: Maddi Town, Ellsworth; 3. Seventeen and older: Becky Joy.

Fudge Contest
1. Sandra Melanson, Princeton; 2. Jane Crowley, Jonesport; 3. Trenton Astbury, Troy.

Stoney Roberts Demolition Derby
Mechanics Award: Dustin Butler
Driver: Brandon Allen, Brooksville.
Best Appearance: Crowd’s Choice Dennis Berus.
Feature: 1. Adam Gardner, Bangor; 2. Jay DiTullo, Stockton Springs; 3. Larry Laney, Sebec.
Heat #1: 1. Jay DiTullo, Stockton Springs; 2. Adam Gardner, Bangor.
Heat #2: 1. Larry Laney, Sebec; 2. Damian Moody, Searsport.

Horseshoe Tournament
1. Cody Taylor and Albert Novak ($750 payout); 2. Ralph Jellison and Dillon Wilbur ($300 payout); 3. John Snow and Jake Snow ($50 payout)


