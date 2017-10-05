Tarratine Street parking amended in ordinance

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

The Castine Board of Selectmen approved two changes to the town’s traffic ordinance at an October 12 meeting.



The first change was an amendment to parking on Pleasant Street by Maine Maritime Academy. The ordinance originally read “No parking anytime on west side of street at MMA driveways, as posted.” The ordinance was changed to read “No parking anytime on west side of street at MMA driveways and crosswalks, as posted and/or marked.” That change was approved without discussion.



The second change was made to Tarratine Street parking. The ordinance formerly read “Two hour parking, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays, on east and west sides of street between Court Street and Battle Avenue, as posted.” The proposed change was to eliminate parking entirely on the west side of the street across from Maine Maritime Academy’s driveway, between two residences, 30 and 40 Tarratine Street driveways.



Occupants of those residences expressed concern that eliminating parking between their two driveways would inhibit visit during the holidays and weekends, as their guests would have to park a short walk away from the homes if there was no room in the driveways.



Peter Stewart, Director of Safety at Maine Maritime, noted that his thought was to “get rid of the nuisance” that parking on that side of the street brought, including trash and beer bottles, as well as tire tracks, on the lawns of those properties.



Town Manager Jimmy Goodson suggested that rather than eliminate parking completely, limiting the no parking rule to 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday would put less constraints over having the ability for family and friends to park in front of the homes. That compromise was agreed upon, and the ordinance was changed to read “Two hour parking, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays, on east and west sides of street between Court Street and Battle Avenue, except for no parking area on west side across from MMA driveway, as posted.” Goodson said that signage will be installed on the street for clarification.

