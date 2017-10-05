Maine Maritime presents ‘War Talks’ series

News Feature

Filmmaker and writer Peter Davis will introduce and discuss his film Hearts and Minds (1974), the Oscar-winning documentary on the Vietnam War, on Wednesday, October 11, at 7 p.m. at the Maine Maritime Academy Alfond Student Center. Davis’s presentation is the first of five “War Talks” on the human experience of wars around the globe hosted by the MMA Arts and Sciences Department in conjunction with the course “Documenting War Around the World.” All events are free and open to the public.



A longstanding resident of Castine, Davis won the Oscar for Best Documentary in 1975, followed by other award-winning projects in film, periodicals, and between hardcovers. He wrote his first novel last year, Girl of My Dreams, which was designated “Best Summer Read” by Slate.com and by Vogue. Among his many credits are multiple Emmy awards, a Pulitzer Prize nomination, and Sundance Film Festival selections and awards. Davis has taught at Yale and The New School, which in 2006 extended to him their coveted Distinguished Lifetime Achievement in Documentary Filmmaking Award. His articles have appeared in the Boston Globe, New York Times, Los Angeles Times, New York Woman, Esquire, and Huffington Post, among others, and his books have focused on politics, the economy, and the military. His reporting has covered conflicts in Nicaragua, Vietnam, Prague, El Salvador, Iraq, and the United States.



“War Talks” series events will be held on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. in the 1954 Lecture Hall at the Alfond Student Center on the Maine Maritime Academy campus in Castine.

