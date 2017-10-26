News Feature

Bar Harbor Originally published in Castine Patriot, October 26, 2017 and Island Ad-Vantages, October 26, 2017 and The Weekly Packet, October 26, 2017 Penobscot Bay Press managing editor named president of MPA Faith DeAmbrose continues tradition at Penobscot Bay Press

PBP Managing Editor Faith DeAmbrose is the new president of the Maine Press Association.

by Anne Berleant

Faith DeAmbrose, managing editor for Penobscot Bay Press, was named president of the Maine Press Association at the annual conference that draws hundreds of Maine editors, publishers, reporters, photographers, advertising representatives and others involved with putting local news in the hands of readers on state and local levels.



“Faith [DeAmbrose] has embraced journalism as her life’s calling,” Penobscot Bay Press owner and publisher Nat Barrows said. “She’s backed that up by volunteering to serve at the highest capacity.”



Penobscot Bay Press publishes three weekly newspapers: The Weekly Packet, Island Ad-Vantages and Castine Patriot.



DeAmbrose was named president following a day of workshops and panel discussions in Bar Harbor, including “News, Fake News and Media Bias,” and a talk by Hearst Communications Senior Vice President Lincoln Millstein on the future of print and why “digital won’t deliver.”



She follows a tradition of local editors leading the MPA, beginning with The Weekly Packet founder, publisher and editor Jerry Durnbaugh, who served as president in 1966-67, followed in 1972-73 by then-Packet editor Hugh Bowden. Barrows was named MPA president in 1989 and served for two years and has attended the annual conference since 1968.



“It’s about professional commitment and helping not just your own organization but the industry in the state,” Barrows said, “[and] a willingness to help the larger good.”



DeAmbrose, who joined the MPA board in 2014 “primarily to have a seat at the table where important decisions are made for the newspaper industry in the state,” said she was drawn to the role at her first MPA board business meeting as a rookie reporter more than 12 years ago.



“I honestly remember sitting there thinking, ‘Someday I will be sitting on that board,’” she said. “But I never thought I’d be president.”

