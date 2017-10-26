In contested selectmen’s race, candidates speak on issues

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

The three candidates vying for a seat on the Castine Board of Selectmen had the opportunity to address the townspeople during a candidate forum on October 23.



Patrick Haugen, Arthur Layton and Colin Powell were each asked the same five predetermined questions submitted by the public, along with three questions from the audience, pulled at random.



When asked about the role of leadership related to being a selectman, all three candidates agreed that the role is multifaceted, but that much of it has to do with listening to the ideas of the community and working with those ideas to promote change in the best interest of the town.



Layton noted that it is important to listen to both year-round and seasonal residents, as the community is made up of both.



“The selectmen are a voice as an advocate for the people,” he said. “But it’s also important to remember that you can’t be a sole leader, you’re working with two other people.”



Powell said that it is important as a board to coordinate with other organizations and businesses in town to make sure that everyone is moving in the same direction. It is also important, he said, to make sure the selectmen are on the same page with policies.



“You don’t want to take an idea to town meeting worried that it might not pass,” said Powell. “Having people on the same page will give those ideas more of a chance.”



Haugen added that one of the best ways to listen to the community is to be present in that community.



“The selectmen should be visible and engage,” he said. “In order to make change you need to get other people from the community involved. Communication is important but it needs improvement, whether that is having more face-to-face interaction with the public or making things more transparent on the town website.”



When confronted about keeping taxes from spiking, each candidate had his own view on the situation.



Haugen stated that the ability to keep taxes down will depend on the decisions made by the selectmen come budget season, while working in tandem with Finance Officer Karen Motycka.



“We need to take a hard look at what we need and be able to act accordingly,” he said.



Layton said the issue of services and taxes are a perennial problem, and that there is no easy solution.



“How people vote at town meeting largely affects the taxes,” he said. “Frugality in the way the town spends money is important.”



Powell noted that as a working family of five, he is very sensitive to keeping taxes low.



“There is a balance between spending versus saving,” said Powell. “The school budget is about 50 percent of the town budget, we all know that, but at the same time, having children myself, the school is a very important part of the town spending.”



Powell added that it is important for the selectmen to work closely with the school board to be sure that the quality of programs and education at Adams School remains high while not overspending.



Another question posed to the candidates was about the continued relationship between the town and Maine Maritime Academy, and how the board of selectmen should continue to address issues between the two entities.



Layton said that parking is a good topic to continue discussing, as well as the recent behavior issues that have been reported regarding students. Layton proposed having campus security double as part-time constables in town, if that could be an option.



Powell noted that the Town/Gown meetings between the town and the academy have served as a crucial means to repair the relationship, which, several years ago, was at an “all-time low.”



“The fact that we’re even talking about parking and other issues is a great thing,” he said. “The relationship is leaps and bounds better than what it used to be.”



Powell added that the student rental issue is the biggest one right now, and that it “lands in the selectmen’s court” to find ways to regulate rentals not only to students but for all rental properties in town.



“I happen to agree with [Powell] 100 percent,” said Haugen regarding the relationship between the town and the academy.



Haugen added that he was impressed with the latest Town/Gown meeting, which brought up the issue of student behaviors in town and how to combat them in the safest way possible.



“I want to thank [MMA] President [Bill] Brennan for his grace during that meeting. It was not an easy one,” said Haugen.



As a member of the ad hoc committee working on an ordinance for rental properties, Haugen agreed that the issue is not just a student one, but that it affected all renters in town.



The final question asked of the candidates was what they would like their legacy to be at the end of their term.



“A second term?” said Powell candidly.



“But seriously, I’d hope that any one person’s legacy be shared by the board,” he added. “I would love to see the town be on the vanguard for a few new and different projects that move it forward. It would be great to see some technological advances.”



Haugen said if he could accomplish one thing it would be for the organizations in town to be able to work together as a group.



“There are numerous nonprofits in town, and we need to be able to involve them and work with them,” he said. “I’d also like to be able to leave a board that has women on it and maybe even be five in number.”



Layton said it is important for him to be able to help improve the town economically, particularly from a year-round standpoint. He also noted that he would like to see an increase in participation at town meeting.



Residents will be able to cast their votes during the November 7 election at Emerson Hall. Voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

