Blue Hill Originally published in Castine Patriot, October 12, 2017 and Island Ad-Vantages, October 12, 2017 and The Weekly Packet, October 12, 2017 Blue Hill’s Word Festival to offer workshops

Jude Lamb of Lamoine will portray her ancestor, Eunice Lakeman Hoar, as part of Spoken Words on Saturday, October 21.

Workshops on political poetry and preserving memories, as well as kids’ activities and a panel discussion on children’s and young adult literature, will be among the offerings at Word, the literary arts festival debuting in Blue Hill October 20-22.



Saturday, October 21, will feature three two-hour workshops for adults: political poetry with Melissa Christine Goodrum in “Speaking Out: Art as Political Resistance;” memoir with novelist Deborah Joy Corey, a starting point for participants to shape their singular life stories in writing, or to begin longer memoirs; and preserving family or community stories with documentary storyteller Galen Koch in “Art of the Interview and Finding the Story.”



Workshop participants can register by calling Blue Hill Books at 374-5632.



Two free workshops Saturday morning will be aimed at children. In “Go Wild: Nature Writing for Kids,” children aged 8 and older will create their own booklets of nature observations, prompted by Brooklin nature writer Kim Ridley. Bundy Boit will offer a program related to her picture book, Milkweed is for Monarchs, suitable for children aged 3 and up.



On Saturday afternoon, children’s and young-adult authors Ellen Booraem, Megan Frazer Blakemore, Cynthia Lord and Maria Padian will lead a discussion titled “Can’t You Write About Something More Pleasant? Acknowledging Reality in Novels for Kids and Teens.” All the panelists are award-winning Maine authors. Admission will be free.



All of these programs will be at Blue Hill Public Library. Details are available at www.wordfestival.org



History, whether of person or of place, will be the focus of Spoken Words, a storytelling evening sponsored by Word, Blue Hill’s new literary arts festival. Storytellers will take the stage Saturday, October 21, at 7 p.m. at Blue Hill Congregational Church.



Bob Quinn, operator of the Eagle Island mailboat off Deer Isle, will talk about the life and history of the island where he and his wife live year-round like generations of their ancestors. Retired Maine State Police officer Steve Pickering of Blue Hill will describe some of his experiences in law enforcement over the years.



John Dennis of Presque Isle, former cultural director for the Micmac tribe, will offer stories from his traditions as a member of the Eskasoni Mi’kmaq Nation. Professional storyteller Jude Lamb of Lamoine will portray her fourth-great-grandmother, Eunice Lakeman Hoar, in a story passed down orally in her family.



Theater artist Amy Grant will perform a piece from “Wading In,” which she describes as “a show about doing it anyway.” Actor and teacher Amy Roeder, education director at Penobscot Theatre Company in Bangor, will offer her own personal history.



Catherine Weiss, born and raised in Blue Hill, will perform a slam poetry piece. Weiss now lives in western Massachusetts, where she is Grand Slam Champion of Northampton Poetry.



Spoken Words is free and open to the public. Information: wordfestival.org, word.bluehill@gmail.com or 374-5632.

