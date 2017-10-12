Agencies merge to form Downeast Community Partners

News Feature

Effective October 1, Child and Family Opportunities and the Washington Hancock Community Agency will no longer exist as separate organizations, but will join into one nonprofit corporation named Downeast Community Partners (DCP).



This merger is the culmination of a year spent exploring the idea and working to fully understand the impact of this change on each organization, according to a news release.



Mark Green, DCP executive director, said “For the foreseeable future, we don’t anticipate any changes to the frontline staff or to the services provided. CFO’s programs will operate in much the same manner as they do currently; WHCA’s programs and services will also operate in the same way. You will see the same faces when you come into the facilities. What will change is that DCP will operate more efficiently. These organizations each have been serving this area well for 50 years. That level of service will only improve with this merger.”



DCP has more than 200 employees and utilizes the services of more than 650 volunteers to provide a wide array of services throughout Hancock and Washington counties, including, but not limited to, Head Start and Early Head Start, Transportation, Home Energy Assistance, Home Repair and Weatherization, Friendship Cottage Adult Day Service, and At Home.



For more information about Downeast Community Partners, call Mark Green at 610-5904.

