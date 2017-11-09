Powell wins with solid margin in selectman race

News Feature

Colin Powell is all smiles after casting his vote in the Castine election. Powell was elected to a three-year term in a three-way race for a seat on the Castine Board of Selectmen on Election Day, November 7.

by Monique Labbe

With 323 voters weighing in, Colin Powell was elected to a three-year term in a three-way race for a seat on the Castine Board of Selectmen on Election Day, November 7. Powell garnered 45 percent of the ballots cast, with 145 votes, beating out Patrick Haugen (94 votes), and Arthur Layton (84 votes).



“It’s such an honor to have been selected by the voters,” said Powell on social media after the official results were in. “I’ll have a lot of learning to do, but [selectmen] Gus [Basile] and Peter [Vogell] have been successful selectpeople for so long, I know they’ll help me get up to speed.”



Powell will replace longtime selectman David Unger on the board.



In other election matters, Temple Blackwood received 306 votes in an uncontested race for a three-year term on the school board, formerly held by Joe Spinazola.



Donna Brophy received 307 votes to gain another three-year term on the Witherle Memorial Library Board of Trustees, while Pedric Sweet received 302 votes for a five-year term on the same board. Sweet will replace Mary Appleman in that role.

