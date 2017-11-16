Plans move forward on MMA training site

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

The Maine Maritime Academy Board of Trustees approved the progression of a fire fighting training facility project at the academy’s Penobscot property during a meeting on November 10.



The property is currently used as a student parking lot and boat storage area; however, President Bill Brennan said that when the project is said and done, the facility will be made available to more than Maine Maritime students.



“Our students, and firefighters throughout the state, are required to update their training every few years,” said Brennan. “This is a good way to be able to offer those trainings not just to undergraduates, but any former Maine Maritime Academy student as well. It is the goal to have this facility available to fire departments in the area, and ultimately at the state level.”



Currently, Maine Maritime students taking part in fire fighting training are shuttled to a facility in Ellsworth. The construction of the training site in Penobscot will allow closer access for those types of programs.



“It’s really state-of-the art technology,” said Brennan. “The students go through training evolutions, basically simulating what they would deal with in a ship.”



The project is in the beginning stages, as architects and contractors have yet to survey the geography of the site. Brennan said that the apparatus needed for that type of training would cost under $1 million; however, with site development and other costs the project is estimated to total over that $1 million mark.



Brennan, who has been a member of the Castine Fire Department since his younger years growing up in town, said that he has a vision for what the facility will look like, but ultimately it will come down to what the architects determine following site evaluations.



A step-by-step timeline has not been determined yet, but the goal, said Brennan, is to have the facility fully functional by August, at which time a ribbon-cutting ceremony would be scheduled.



“I think it’s a goal we can achieve,” said Brennan.

