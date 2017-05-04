News Feature
Originally published in Castine Patriot, May 4, 2017
Happy 20th Anniversary T/S State of Maine
￼Big moments in State of Maine history
￼Big moments in State of Maine history
While the 200-plus students who walk up the gangway each spring change each training cruise, one thing has remained constant for 20 years—the vessel itself. In the 20 years the T/S State of Maine has trained midshipmen to the challenges and beauty of ocean voyages, it has also prepared them for a career that brings them to countries—and cultures— around the world. Ports of call in the last 10 year include:
2016: The Canary Islands; Cobh, Ireland; Antwerp, Belgium
2015: Cobh, Ireland; Cadiz, Spain.
2014: Trieste, Italy; Reykjavik, Iceland; Kiel, Germany
2013: San Juan, Puerto Rico;, Quebec, Canada.
2012: Wilemstad, Curaçao; St. George’s, Bermuda
2011: Valetta, Malta; Civitavecchia, Italy; Cobh, Ireland
2010: Marseille, France, Kiel, Germany
2009: Ponce and San Juan, Puerto Rico; St. John’s, Newfoundland, Canada
2008: Santa Cruz de Tenerife; St. George’s Bermuda
2007: Gibraltar; Odessa, Ukraine; Split Croatia; and Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada
Big moments in State of Maine history
1990: Built for the U.S. Navy as a fast oceanographic research vessel by the Bethlehem Steel Corporation at its Sparrows Point Yard in Maryland as the USNS Tanner, Tags 40.
1993: Engine failure causes vessel to be laid up by the Navy and ownership transferred to the Maritime Administration. It lays idle in the James River Reserve Fleet for three years.
1996: The ship is converted into a sophisticated high tech teaching platform with accommodation for 302 crew and staff.
1997: Renamed the TS/ State of Maine and delivered to the Maine Maritime Academy on June 6.
2002: Receives the T/S Administrator’s Award of Merit from the U.S. Maritime Administration.
2005: Deployed to New Orleans to assist with Hurricane Katrina relief from September 3 to December 31.
2014: Changes course at request of U.S. Coast Guard to assist a 42-foot French sailing vessel taking on water but resumes course when fishing vessel rescues three sailors.
2015: Rescue of 30-foot S/V Prodigal and captain approximately 520 nautical miles SSE of Halifax, Nova Scotia. Honored by the Coast Guard for “outstanding efforts” and “willingness to support a challenging rescue.”