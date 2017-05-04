Happy 20th Anniversary T/S State of Maine

News Feature

While the 200-plus students who walk up the gangway each spring change each training cruise, one thing has remained constant for 20 years—the vessel itself. In the 20 years the T/S State of Maine has trained midshipmen to the challenges and beauty of ocean voyages, it has also prepared them for a career that brings them to countries—and cultures— around the world. Ports of call in the last 10 year include:



2016: The Canary Islands; Cobh, Ireland; Antwerp, Belgium

2015: Cobh, Ireland; Cadiz, Spain.

2014: Trieste, Italy; Reykjavik, Iceland; Kiel, Germany

2013: San Juan, Puerto Rico;, Quebec, Canada.

2012: Wilemstad, Curaçao; St. George’s, Bermuda

2011: Valetta, Malta; Civitavecchia, Italy; Cobh, Ireland

2010: Marseille, France, Kiel, Germany

2009: Ponce and San Juan, Puerto Rico; St. John’s, Newfoundland, Canada

2008: Santa Cruz de Tenerife; St. George’s Bermuda

2007: Gibraltar; Odessa, Ukraine; Split Croatia; and Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada



Big moments in State of Maine history

1990: Built for the U.S. Navy as a fast oceanographic research vessel by the Bethlehem Steel Corporation at its Sparrows Point Yard in Maryland as the USNS Tanner, Tags 40.

1993: Engine failure causes vessel to be laid up by the Navy and ownership transferred to the Maritime Administration. It lays idle in the James River Reserve Fleet for three years.

1996: The ship is converted into a sophisticated high tech teaching platform with accommodation for 302 crew and staff.

1997: Renamed the TS/ State of Maine and delivered to the Maine Maritime Academy on June 6.

2002: Receives the T/S Administrator’s Award of Merit from the U.S. Maritime Administration.

2005: Deployed to New Orleans to assist with Hurricane Katrina relief from September 3 to December 31.

2014: Changes course at request of U.S. Coast Guard to assist a 42-foot French sailing vessel taking on water but resumes course when fishing vessel rescues three sailors.

2015: Rescue of 30-foot S/V Prodigal and captain approximately 520 nautical miles SSE of Halifax, Nova Scotia. Honored by the Coast Guard for “outstanding efforts” and “willingness to support a challenging rescue.”

