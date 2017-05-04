MMA plans commencement for Saturday, May 6

News Feature

The Class of 2017 Commencement will be held at Maine Maritime Academy on Saturday, May 6, at 11 a.m. at the Alexander Field House. Senator Susan M. Collins will be the college’s commencement speaker. Senator Collins has served in the United States Senate since 1997 and currently ranks 15th in Senate seniority. She chairs the Senate Aging Committee and the Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development Appropriations Subcommittee. She also serves on the Intelligence Committee and the Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions.



“It will be a great honor to welcome Senator Collins to deliver the send-off for the Class of 2017,” said President Brennan in his announcement earlier this month. “She has always been a champion of education for the State of Maine and she understands the significance of our students’ accomplishments, as well as the promise of their careers.”



Commencement activities will begin at 9 a.m. with the annual awards program in Delano Auditorium in Leavitt Hall. Commencement Exercises will be held at 11 a.m. in the Alexander Field House.



Due to the large number of students in the graduating class, this year’s commencement is a ticketed event to assure that the families of graduates are able to have priority seating. Guest tickets for students and families have been issued online directly to students. Ticket holders will be admitted into the field house and overflow seating will be provided in the Margaret Chase Smith Gymnasium, which is connected to the field house complex. Overflow seating will not require tickets, and attendees can watch the ceremony on large screens in real time.



The college will also sponsor a live webstream broadcast of the ceremony, enabling family and friends to watch the event online. The webstream will begin at 11 a.m. and can be accessed at mainemaritime.edu/streaming.



Dr. William J. Brennan, MMA President, will present diplomas. Dr. David Gardner, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, will preside at the exercises. The oath of office will be administered to new U.S. Merchant Marine officers by Captain Michael A. Baroody, United States Coast Guard. A formal commissioning ceremony will take place one hour following the conclusion of commencement, at approximately 2 p.m. on the lawn in front of Leavitt Hall. In the event of inclement weather, the commissioning ceremony will be held in Delano Auditorium.

