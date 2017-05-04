Great Ladle event serves up 10 dishes

News Feature

Jeanie Cass, who organized the event this year, serves up some of her soup.

by Monique Labbe

Kay Hightower’s tomato basil soup with cheese tortellini was the winner of the 2017 Great Ladle event.



Sponsored by the Trinitarian Congregational Church, the event is now in its 17th year.



Jeanie Cass, who organized the event this year, said that it seems to just keep growing.



“There are 10 different entries this year,” said Cass. “It’s just a really fun event and people seem to love it. There are several people here who have been involved in it from the beginning.”



One of those people is Hightower, who has either organized or participated in each Great Ladle event.



Susan Macdonald, who was not an entrant but a taste tester this year, said the event is indicative of the creative ways year-round people in the community get through the colder months of the year.



“People ask me all the time what I do during the winter, and I always tell them that there is never a shortage of things to do,” she said. “In fact, there are times where we have to choose between two things because there’s always something going on.”



This year’s selection of samples featured everything from traditional chili to Thai curry. Some of the other participants in the running for the title of champion included past winners Ray Nualla and Mark Fenton, as well as Cass and MarKel’s Bakehouse. Proceeds from the event benefited the church.

