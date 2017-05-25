News Feature

Castine Originally published in The Weekly Packet, May 25, 2017 Staff provides breakfast for Adams School students

by Monique Labbe

A handful of students at the Adams School are taking advantage of a new, informal breakfast club program spearheaded by kindergarten teacher Tracy Lameyer and Rob Kufrovich.



The program was started this year after Lameyer noticed that several of the students were coming to school without breakfast and asking for snacks throughout the morning to tide them over until lunch. Since the school budget does not fund a breakfast program, Lameyer thought it would be a good idea to provide the students with an informal, staff-funded daily breakfast program.



“We were given a gift card to Hannaford by the parent organization, and Carol, our cook, has donated muffins and other baked goods,” she said.



Lameyer makes weekly shopping trips to pick up cereal, milk, fruits and other basic breakfast items. She has also baked things with her kindergarten class for the breakfast club.



The breakfasts are held in Lameyer’s classroom, which is only a short distance from the kitchen. She said there are about 10 students who are actively taking advantage of the program.



“It’s open to every kid in the school,” she said. “We want to make sure whoever needs it has access to it.”



Lameyer and Kufrovich arrive at the school no later than 7:10 in the morning to get everything ready for the students.



“That’s one of the challenges, because school starts so early, we need to make sure the food is ready with enough time for them to eat,” she said.



While the program has worked with staff funding, Lameyer said that ideally donations from the community would allow the program to function even better.



“We want to be able to continue having this for the kids,” she said. “We have had some community donations, but the more the better.”



With one year of the program under her belt, Lameyer said she will have a better idea of the needs and cost moving into next year.

