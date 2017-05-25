Adams School principal moves on

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

The Adams School will start the 2017-18 school year with a fresh face at the principal position, as current principal Katie Frothingham has taken the head of school position at Mountain River School in Stowe, Vt. Her last day at the Adams School will be June 30.



Frothingham is no stranger to Vermont, having done both her undergraduate and graduate studies at the University of Vermont. She has also taught at schools there.



Frothingham has spent the last 13 years in Maine with husband Cameron, with the last seven of those years spent as principal of the Adams School.



“It’s crazy how fast time just flies by,” said Frothingham, who is still on maternity leave for another week after having her second son, Merrin.



Frothingham said there are many similarities between the Adams School and Mountain River School, which is an independent school that was founded only three years ago. Next year will be the first time the school is a kindergarten- through-eighth-grade institution.



“They have a very holistic approach to education, which is similar to Adams School,” said Frothingham. “They’re both really similar in place-based learning, rooted in local history and their communities.”



Frothingham gave the examples of collaborations with Maine Maritime Academy, as well as the Castine Historical Society and MAJA Trivia, which features knowledge of the local histories of the Brooksville, Penobscot and Castine communities.



When Frothingham first started at the Adams School, the students in this year’s eighth-grade graduating class were second-graders. This year, the seven graduates will be the last class Frothingham, whom the students refer to as Mrs. Fro, promotes to the high school level.



As has been graduation tradition, Frothingham has planned surprise presents for each graduate. Those gifts have been finished since before Frothingham left on maternity leave.



“That’s one of my favorite parts about the school, and one of the things I will miss the most is how much love is at that school,” she said. “We work hard to have relationships with each and every kid.”



Frothingham said she hopes to bring her experience at the Adams School with her to Vermont, but one thing she will not be bringing with her is her current last name. Because of the time she has spent in the state and the connections she made there before she got married and changed her name, Frothingham has decided to retain her maiden name of Truesdale.



As her time at the Adams School comes to a close, Frothingham is most proud of the environment that has been created there during her time as principal.



“I think I’m most proud of the love that has been cultivated and the connections that we have all made,” she said. “Right now it all feels pretty surreal, I’m not sure it has registered yet.”



Conversations about the principal search will begin at the June 7 school board meeting, and the process will continue through the summer.

