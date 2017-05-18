News Feature

Castine Originally published in Castine Patriot, May 18, 2017 New restaurant moves into Dennett’s Wharf

The former Dennett’s Wharf appears to be set for a June 1 opening as The Wharf at 15 Sea Street, after its new owner, Kernan Oberting, was approved for liquor and amusement licenses on May 15.

by Monique Labbe

Liquor and amusement licenses for 15 Sea Street—the location of the vacant Dennett’s Wharf builing—were approved during a board of selectmen meeting on May 15.



Approval for those licenses gives permission for the new owner, Kernan Oberting, to move forward with a new business, The Wharf at 15 Sea Street. According to the license application, the target opening date is June 1.



Harbormaster Scott Vogell is assisting Oberting in getting the necessary permits, and he will also serve as the building manager, he said following the selectmen’s meeting.



The Wharf at 15 Sea Street will operate as a restaurant and lounge, as Dennett’s Wharf did before it. Restaurant managers listed on the application are Kate Kana and Tom Ehrman, a co-manager of the Manor Inn.



The restaurant closed for the season last November, following longtime owner Paul Brouillard’s death.



Those left in charge of Brouillard’s holdings closed the restaurant for the winter, and it has not been open since.

