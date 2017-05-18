Judy Garland expert to speak in Castine

News Feature

Award-winning music producer, critic and translator Lawrence Schulman will give a talk on Judy Garland, titled “Moments of Magic,” at Witherle Memorial Library in Castine on Monday, June 19, at 2 p.m. Admission is free. The one-and-a-quarter hour talk will examine Garland’s life and career, and feature nine audio-video clips, to be followed by a question-and-answer session. Schulman will endeavor to answer the question: “If I had just one hour to convince you of Judy Garland’s place in classic American popular music, what film and television performances would I choose?”



Schulman has been responsible for numerous CD sets devoted to Garland over the past 22 years, and written the liner notes for most of them. His 2010 4-CD set, Judy Garland: Lost Tracks (JSP Records), was featured in The Wall Street Journal, and won the Best of 2010 award from the French public radio station, France Musique. His 2013 4-CD set, Judy Garland: Creations (JSP Records), and his 2014 5-CD set, Judy Garland: The Garland Variations, were nominated by the website The Second Disc as the best jazz and vocal reissues of the year. His 2015 3-CD set Judy Garland: Swan Songs, First Flights (DOREMI/HALLOW) was also featured in The Wall Street Journal.

