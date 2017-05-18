Human element keeps cruises unique

News Feature

The Pentagoett tug boat turns the T/S State of Maine in the correct direction for departure.

by Monique Labbe

Captain Nate Gandy is no stranger to the annual Maine Maritime Academy summer training cruise, which, this year, departed Castine on May 10. As the Commandant of Midshipmen, Gandy has set sail on more than half a dozen training cruises, traveling the world with the academy’s freshmen and junior regimental program students, tasking them with making the every day workings of the ship run smoothly.



So after years of spending 90 days a year on the same ship during the same time frame, what keeps each cruise different for Gandy?



“I think it’s really just the human element,” he said. “Any time you think you can predict what they’ll do they astound you.”



Gandy added that one of the biggest things that makes each cruise unique are the students.



“Each class has its own personality, strengths and weaknesses,” he said. “It’s a challenge for educators on how you’re going to connect and help them be successful.”



Gandy said that this year’s junior class is impressive, and that they are always looking for tasks and things they can be doing to help.



“That’s what you’re looking for,” he said. “I would rather be holding them back a little bit than having to push them to get involved. It translates to a better experience for the freshmen class, because they’ll learn more for their junior trip.”



Gandy has ported in Ireland, South Africa, the Bahamas and several other countries and continents during his time on the training cruises. One thing unique to this trip is a scheduled port in Scotland, one of the few countries Gandy has yet to visit.



“I’m really excited for Scotland,” said Gandy. “I think that will be one of the highlights for this trip.”



The training cruise is scheduled to make stops in Charleston, N.C.; Tenerife, Spain; Halifax, Nova Scotia; Portland; Edinburgh, Scotland; Cobh, Ireland; and New York City.



The ship will host the traditional family day sail on the return leg from Searsport to Castine on Monday, July 31, and training cruise activities will continue in port through August 2.

