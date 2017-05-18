News Feature

Castine's Gallery B. opens new space

For its ninth season, Gallery B. will launch a new second space, The Annex, an initiative featuring artists-in-residence and exhibitions. The season-starter group show “Onward!” at Gallery B. opens Friday, May 26, 5-7 p.m. The Annex will be open for sneak peaks of ongoing work by artist Shelley Mansel on Friday with official open-studio hours on Saturday and Sunday, 12-4 p.m.



The group show features new work by a fresh crop of artists and gallery perennials: Tom Barrett, Amy Bernhardt, Jenny Brillhart, Hannah Bureau, Louise Bourne, Temple Blackwood, Kelly Carmody, Heidi Daub, Melissa Kuntz, Leni Mancuso, Shelley Mansel, Lyn Mayewski, Bill Mayher, Basha Olsen, Julia Parish, Emily Schaeffer, Nisa Smiley, Goody-B. Wiseman, Anna Woolf and Neale Lasalle, among others.



The Annex will host artists-in-residence from all over North America. It will also feature local artists, children’s activities, and workshops between residencies. In particular, the Annex will offer supportive residency opportunities to parent artists who are primary caregivers to young families. Anyone interested in applying or supporting this new initiative may contact the gallery.



Gallery B. is located at 5 Main Street in Castine, with The Annex at 8 Water Street. For information, visit gallerybgallery.com, phone 213-839-0851, or email gallerybgallery@gmail.com.



The schedule of artists at the Annex includes the following: Shelley Mansel, Halifax, Nova Scotia, in residence May 20-June 1; Settling Twice, a group show inspired by Deborah Joy Corey’s new book of essays featuring work by Josh and Susan Adam, Berke Billings, Hannah Bureau, Bill Irvine, Gail Page, Rob Shetterly, Sherry Streeter, Phoebe and Georgia Zildjian, Mattina Blue, Patricia Maclain, Diane Lindscot, John and Julie Gardner, and Charleen Wiseman; Hannah Bureau, Boston, in Residence June 30–July 15; Kelly O’brien, Toronto, in residence July 3-9, screening July 7; Dani Leventhal and Sheilah Wilson, Ohio, in residence July 17–25; Louise Bourne, Sedgwick, in residence July 23-30; Kelly Carmody, Boston, in residence August 1-8; Ben Skinner and Genevieve Dionne, Vancouver, in residence August 8–19. Workshops and screenings and surprise solo shows interspersed throughout. All dates subject to change, check the gallery’s website.

