Penobscot School Board hires new principal

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

Students and staff at Penobscot Community School will welcome a new principal starting July 1. Jay Corbin, a 5th grade math teacher at the George B. Weatherbee School in Hampden, was nominated by Union 93 Superintendent Mark Hurvitt and approved by school board members at a meeting on May 8.



Brought up in Carrol Plantation, just south of Aroostook County with a population of about 150, Corbin is no stranger to small town school demographics.



“I love the closeness of the community in a small school, where the school is the center of the community and everybody sort of rallies around that,” said Corbin.



Corbin received his bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Maine in Orono and a degree in administration at St. Joseph’s College in Biddeford. He has been teaching for 13 years, first at the Helen Dunn School in Greenbush and, most recently, in Hampden.



Corbin said teaching math is something he is passionate about, and when he saw that the position in Penobscot included teaching math part-time in addition to the administrative duties, he thought it might be a good fit.



“I love using data to teach to the students’ level,” he said. “The teaching strategies here seem similar, so I’m excited about that.”



Current principal Allen Cole announced his retirement earlier in the school year, effective at the end of June. Corbin will take over the position immediately after.



Corbin, board members and Hurvitt have agreed to a two-year contract, with the first year salary set at $72,000, including benefits.

