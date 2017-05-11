Masons help reading program, give away bikes

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

Six new mountain bikes were raffled off to students at Penobscot Community School on May 5, courtesy of the Rising Star Masonic Lodge No. 177 as part of the school’s annual Bikes for Books program.



Students in pre-K through 8th grade have been diligently reading since October, according to teacher Ann Martin, who is in charge of the program. For every book the students completed, they earned a ticket to be put into the raffle, which was separated into three categories based on grade level. During the holidays, the students had the added incentive to earn two tickets per book.



“This is way more of a draw than last year,” said Martin of the hundreds of tickets. “The kids have just been reading like crazy, they’re so excited about it.”



In the pre-K through 2nd grade category, Keegan Eppricht and Abby Sanches won the bikes, while Annette Carter and Coby Reynolds won the bikes in the 3rd though 5th grade category. Kaylin Weltz and Cameron Charette were the winners in the 6th through 8th grade category.



This is the second year of the program, which has worked in partnership with the Masons to give away six brand new bikes.



“We really wouldn’t be able to do it without these guys,” said Martin. “They really make it possible.”

