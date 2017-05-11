Collins, Adams School alums share 10-year reunion

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

In 2007, students at Adams School spent an entire day visiting with Senator Susan Collins, talking about their school, their classes, and even visiting the Wilson Museum. Ten years later, three of those students had a reunion with Collins, who was in town again to address the Maine Maritime Academy graduating class of 2017 as the commencement speaker.



Todd Nelson, who was the principal at the school in 2007, arranged the reunion in just a few days time, connecting with Collins’ office to schedule the visit and reaching out to his past students.



“Many of the students from then don’t live around here anymore, or they’re in college or graduate school,” said Nelson.



Three of the students—Hannah Flood, Ben Burton and Grant Lameyer—returned to meet with Collins on May 5 at the Adams School. All three students are seniors in high school this year, Flood and Burton at George Stevens Academy and Lameyer at the Blue Hill Harbor School, and they said they were excited about seeing the senator again.



Upon arrival, Collins told the students just how much she remembered from her visit with them 10 years ago, from a presentation on north Atlantic right whales to a tour of the school.



“This is such a great idea, it is so lovely to see you all again,” said Collins.



Nelson joked that since Collins was here in 2007 and returned in 2017, that she should make plans for another visit in 2027. Though Collins chuckled at the remark, she said it seemed to be the pattern and that she would not rule it out.



Collins spent about 20 minutes catching up with the students before departing for a dinner commitment at Maine Maritime Academy.

