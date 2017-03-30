Scott Vogell takes helm as Castine Harbormaster

News Feature

Scott Vogell has been named the new harbormaster for the town of Castine.

by Monique Labbe

Scott Vogell is a Castine lifer. The 65 year old has spent much of his life serving on several committees in town, including the Recreation Committee, the Finance Committee, the Comprehensive Planning Committee and the Harbor Committee. It was his involvement on the latter, as well as over 50 years of experience boating around Castine Harbor, that prompted Vogell to apply for, and eventually accept nomination for the position of harbormaster. Vogell was hired in February and took up the post officially on March 1.



“It’s just something I’ve wanted to do,” said Vogell. “I’ve spent years out in that harbor boating, and it just seemed like a natural fit for me.”



Vogell decided to take a break from serving on the boards and committees he sat on, some for over a decade, at the end of last year. Looking for a way to slow down while continuing to be involved, Vogell said the harbormaster position was a perfect way to do both.



“I really enjoy being down at the dock, talking to the boaters coming in,” said Vogell. “I’ve been volunteering my entire life, and this allows me to stay involved and active while not being part of so many things at once.”



Vogell has also spent his entire life in Castine, except for attending college in southern Maine for marine biology before getting drafted into the service. He joined the Navy and spent 10 years serving the United States, including a stint in Vietnam.



His Navy Seal training came in handy several years ago on a boating excursion on Eggemoggin Reach. Vogell and his party spotted a boat in the distance, which was circling and, upon further research through binoculars, was empty. Vogell approached the boat and found four individuals in the water, one of whom had a severe injury to his leg caused by the boat’s motor. Vogell put a tourniquet on the injury and radioed for help.



“When they [rescue team] got there, they told me if I hadn’t found them when I did he probably could have died,” he said.



While Vogell hopes he will not have to be saving lives in his new position as harbormaster, he is responsible for upholding the rules and regulations the town has for boaters. This includes speed violations inside the harbor, making sure boats are properly fastened to their moorings and that the correct moorings are being used, inspecting the moorings, etc.



“There are a lot of things that go along with this position,” said Vogell. “But I’m looking forward to learning more about it, and I’m also just excited to be down there this summer. It’s a lively place.”



Vogell said the floats will go into the harbor in April, and he expects boaters to start coming in mid-May.



“Once May hits, the town dock gets very busy,” he said. “Which means I’ll start getting very busy, too.”



That kind of busy, he said, is something he is looking forward to.

