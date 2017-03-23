Water system catches national attention, possible EPA study

News Feature

The town of Castine’s water system has been chosen by the Environmental Protection Agency to serve as a case study for the agency’s Drought Guide, according to Town Manager Jimmy Goodson.



The town’s water system runs off a horizontal well, which catches both the runoff from Witherle Hill before it enters the aquifer, or Penobscot Bay, and water from the Battle Avenue ponds during a drought. The horizontal well allows the water from the ponds to serve as an alternative source of drinking water when “the rain goes missing,” said Goodson.



Castine has an island geology, according to Goodson, with a fresh water aquifer, which the town sits on top of, surrounded by water. The water system wells penetrate the aquifer and remove deep water to be treated, which supplies almost 400 users with drinking water. The water in the Battle Avenue ponds is considered surface water, according to Goodson, which requires more rigorous rules for treatment.



“The alternative source is quite innovative and is working,” said Goodson.



Goodson said he plans to talk to the Castine Water Department to see if there is a downside to having the EPA come in for a case study. Should all parties agree, the case study would likely happen during the late spring and early summer months.



The case study would include a small video crew, who would film the study as it happens. That video would be added to the EPA’s online GeoPlatform, which highlights similar case studies that have been done around the country. The video would also include interviews with members of the water department, including information about drought impacts, trucking water and using the horizontal well system.



“I think it’s a great way to highlight the great things that the water department has done,” said Selectman Gus Basile when Goodson presented the information to the Board of Selectmen on March 20. “I think it’s a great thing for Castine.”

