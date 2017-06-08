Voting in the June 13 referendum

News Feature

In Castine, polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Emerson Hall.



Additional question: Shall the Town extend the date of substantial completion for Hancock Village Square (Madicourt LLC) by twenty-five months to August 10, 2019 and hereby authorize the Board of Selectmen to extend that revised date by an additional twenty-five months, provided the Board of Selectmen determine that satisfactory progress has been made by the revised date?”



Background: Doug Koos purchased just over 500 acres of land in 2014 to build a housing development, called Hancock Village Square. The board of selectmen approved the work for the project at that time, but Koos has asked for an extension. If voters approve the request, Koos will have until August of 2019 to complete the development. If he is not completed by then but the selectmen feel he has shown enough progress to continue work, they can vote to approve another extension at that time.



In Penobscot, polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Town Hall.

