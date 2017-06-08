Climate change focus of lectures

News Feature

The Marine & Environmental Research Institute will host distinguished climate scientist Paul Mayewski as the opening speaker in the 2017 Environmental Lecture Series. This year’s series theme is “Climate Change And Our Ocean Planet” amidst a swirl of recent scientific reports about the observable impact of global warming.



Mayewski’s presentation, “Climate Change or Alternative Facts,” is on Wednesday, June 14.



All lectures are free and open to the public. They start at 6 p.m. with a 5:30 p.m. reception for the speaker at the MERI Center For Environmental Studies, 55 Main Street in Blue Hill. Seating is limited. Mayewski PhD. is Director of the Climate Change Institute and Distinguished Professor in the School of Earth and Climate Sciences, School of Marine Sciences, School of Policy and International Affairs, University of Maine, Orono. An acclaimed explorer and climate scientist who has led more than 55 expeditions to some of the remotest polar and high altitude reaches of the planet, he has authored more than 450 scientific publications, received numerous honors including the first internationally awarded Medal for Excellence in Antarctic Research and the Explorers Club Lowell Thomas Medal. He is the author of Journey Into Climate and a member of the Institute’s Scientific Advisory Board.



For information, visit meriresearch.org, email info@meriresearch.org or call 374-2135.

