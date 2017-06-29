News Feature

Augusta Originally published in Castine Patriot, June 29, 2017 and Island Ad-Vantages, June 29, 2017 and The Weekly Packet, June 29, 2017 House, Senate vote to restore tip credit in minimum wage law

by Anne Berleant

When voters passed the minimum wage law in November 2016, the legislation stripped from existing law a provision known as the “tip credit,” which allowed restaurant owners to pay tipped employees half the current minimum wage. The tip credit ensured that the minimum wage would be met either directly through tips or from the business owner at week’s end.



The loss of the tip credit became a rallying point for the state’s service industry and, in February, LD 673, An Act to Restore the Tip Credit to Maine’s Minimum Wage Law, was introduced. The amendment sought to repeal the changes for tipped restaurant workers. On June 22 it passed both the House and Senate and was later signed by Gov. Paul LePage.



The amendment again allows restaurants to pay servers a base wage of half Maine’s current hourly minimum wage as long as tips get them to that minimum threshold.



“As minimum wage rises, servers get a raise. If servers do not make enough in tips to make minimum wage, then the employer makes up the difference, guaranteeing minimum wage,” Sen. Brian Langley (R-Ellsworth) said in a speech in favor of LD 673 on the Senate floor.



Currently, minimum wage is $9 per hour and $5 an hour for tipped service employees.



An move to make the bill “emergency” legislation, effective immediately upon the governor signing it into law, failed to secure the two-thirds majority vote in the Senate on June 19. I d



Without the emergency amendment legislation, it will become law 90 days after it is signed by the governor.



Under Maine’s minimum wage law, passed by voters with a 10.5 percent margin, regular minimum wage will rise to $12 per hour, plus annual cost-of-living adjustments, by 2020.

