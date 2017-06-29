Castine Independence Day on July 4

News Feature

Annual 5-K Road Race



The 5K Race starts at 8 a.m. at the Castine Visitors Center. Preregister at the Town Hall or Visitors Center and/or register on July 4 at 7:30 a.m.



Children’s costume parade



The annual dress-up parade begins at 10 a.m., with participants (and some are well past childhood) gathering at the town common. The parade route is down Court Street to Castine Community Health Center and back.



Games, fun and refreshments



Join in the fun of sack races, tug-of-war, a pie-eating contest and much more after the parade. Hot dogs, watermelon and other treats available. Please, no dogs on the common.



Concerts



The Castine Town Band will perform on the Town Common at 4 p.m., led by director Silas Yates, featuring patriotic tunes performed by local musicians. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to enjoy this free concert. Rain venue is Emerson Hall.



Live music with Night & Day at the town dock from 7 to 9 p.m., leading up to the annual fireworks display.



Fireworks



The fireworks over Castine Harbor begin at 9 p.m. Donations are encouraged and greatly appreciated, according to event organizers, who add that “Castine fireworks cannot happen without your support.” Donations can be made in jars in businesses around town leading up to July 4. Donations made on the day of the event will go to next year’s display.



Volunteers



Volunteers are always needed for Castine’s Independence Day celebration, whether it’s helping blow up balloons or cleaning up after games on the town common, or at the night’s end at the town dock. For more information, contact Sue Macomber at the town office at 326-4502.



Sponsors



Town of Castine July 4 festivities are sponsored by the Castine Recreation Committee, the Castine Fire Rescue Department and the Castine Fire Rescue Volunteer Association.

