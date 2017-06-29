News Feature
Originally published in Castine Patriot, June 29, 2017
Castine Independence Day on July 4
Annual 5-K Road Race
The 5K Race starts at 8 a.m. at the Castine Visitors Center. Preregister at the Town Hall or Visitors Center and/or register on July 4 at 7:30 a.m.
Children’s costume parade
The annual dress-up parade begins at 10 a.m., with participants (and some are well past childhood) gathering at the town common. The parade route is down Court Street to Castine Community Health Center and back.
Games, fun and refreshments
Join in the fun of sack races, tug-of-war, a pie-eating contest and much more after the parade. Hot dogs, watermelon and other treats available. Please, no dogs on the common.
Concerts
The Castine Town Band will perform on the Town Common at 4 p.m., led by director Silas Yates, featuring patriotic tunes performed by local musicians. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to enjoy this free concert. Rain venue is Emerson Hall.
Live music with Night & Day at the town dock from 7 to 9 p.m., leading up to the annual fireworks display.
Fireworks
The fireworks over Castine Harbor begin at 9 p.m. Donations are encouraged and greatly appreciated, according to event organizers, who add that “Castine fireworks cannot happen without your support.” Donations can be made in jars in businesses around town leading up to July 4. Donations made on the day of the event will go to next year’s display.
Volunteers
Volunteers are always needed for Castine’s Independence Day celebration, whether it’s helping blow up balloons or cleaning up after games on the town common, or at the night’s end at the town dock. For more information, contact Sue Macomber at the town office at 326-4502.
Sponsors
Town of Castine July 4 festivities are sponsored by the Castine Recreation Committee, the Castine Fire Rescue Department and the Castine Fire Rescue Volunteer Association.