Castine author brings her life, memories and community alive

News Feature

by Anne Berleant

A memoir drawing on family, place and community, Settling Twice, by Castine author Deborah Joy Corey, is quietly being celebrated in her home town and state before a national release in August.



“This is the place from which it came,” Corey said. “This is the place it should start.”



Written over a period of 10 years, with published essays and the death of her parents as starting points, the book shifts between Corey’s native New Brunswick, Canada, and Castine, narrowing in on the Castine waterfront and Eaton’s Boat Yard, as seen from her nearby sailing loft-turned-writing studio.



Corey said she doesn’t really like the word “memoir.” “There’s much more at stake. You’re not only balancing structure and content but balancing the emotions of others…that ups the ante.”



Corey’s husband, daughters and sister figure largely in Settling Twice, as does Kenny Eaton, owner of Eaton’s Boat Yard, and past and current Castine residents.



“You start to write about your community, people you know. It’s really satisfying,” she said. At the same time, “we all remember our stories differently… there’s no such thing as accuracy in memory.”



Corey said she “gave Kenny [Eaton] a little bit of a heads up,” and a copy of the book. “He gave me his blessing and told me what I got wrong.”



A memoir, by its nature, is as much or more about the author than the people around her. “When I’m writing, I don’t think of my readers,” Corey said. “I’m trying to find truth and stay as truthful to my own emotions. And sometimes that means serious exposure. But if you don’t go into some of the dark places, you’re writing a travel piece on yourself.”



In portraying her childhood and her years as an adult, and her early and later marriage and that of her parents, Corey connects experiences and emotions across two generations. She shares feelings that are universal, some commonly acknowledged and others not so much.



“All writing is self-indulgent to a degree, but memoirs are incredibly indulgent,” she said. “But I felt confident to know that my issues, other people have similar issues. Our lives are just not that different. It doesn’t matter who you are.”



“We live in a world of throwaway lives and narrow standards of what makes a successful life,” she continued. “Every life is valuable. Every life is a memoir.”



The sense that she had lost her parents through their deaths has changed from the process of writing Settling Twice, Corey said, through her examining her memories and research into DNA and how it runs through families. “I know my parents are still with me,” she said.



Corey kicked off the local publication of Settling Twice with a reading in Castine on June 26. She reads in Brooklin at Friend Memorial Library on July 6, at the Blue Hill Library on July 13, and the Ellsworth Public Library on July 20th. Readings begin at 7 p.m.

