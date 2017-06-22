Castine school board discusses next steps in principal search

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

Members of the Castine school board and Union 93 Superintendent Mark Hurvitt discussed the next steps for hiring a new principal at Adams School at the board’s June 7 meeting.



Current principal Katie Frothingham submitted her resignation last month, and has taken a head of schools position at Mountain River School in Stowe, Vt. Her last day will be June 30.



This was the first meeting for board members and Hurvitt since Frothingham’s resignation, and board chairman Kathy MacArthur assured the parents and staff in attendance that they planned to take their time hiring a replacement.



“I know the board wants to hit a home run with this,” added Hurvitt. “I don’t think they will be jumping into any decisions.”



Board members discussed two options for the process moving forward. The first is to advertise for a principal with the intention of hiring a replacement by the beginning of the 2017-18 school year. The second is to hire an interim principal for the coming school year, and then advertise for a full-time position for the following school year.



“It’s a little late in the game [to start advertising],” said board member Joe Spinazola.



The hiring time for school administration positions, he added, typically takes place at the beginning of a new year, with the hiring process ideally wrapped up by the end of the school year. The concern would be that because it is late in the hiring season, the advertising would not produce a suitable pool of candidates.



Spinazola addressed that concern, stating that if a suitable candidate is not found, then they would not have to hire someone and could resort to the interim principal option.



Hurvitt said he has been approached by at least four people, all former educators, who would “be more than happy” to take up the role of interim principal, and that they would all be suitable candidates.



Frothingham noted that regardless of the decision, she felt it was important that the interview process include staff members, board members and parents. She also said it would be a good idea to include information about how the school operates and what the environment is like on a day-to-day basis.



“I don’t think this school is the right fit for everybody, so we’d want to make sure that whoever is coming in feels comfortable with what they’re walking into,” she said.



After discussions with the public, the board went into executive session and determined that they would advertise with the intent to hire a full-time person for the upcoming school year. If a suitable candidate is not found, they will discuss the possibility of moving forward with an interim principal. The target hire date is set for August.

