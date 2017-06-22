The Glass Menagerie opens Opera House theater season

News Feature

Tickets are now available for six performances of The Glass Menagerie by Tennessee Williams, the opening production of the Opera House Arts summer theater season. The performances will be staged at the Burnt Cove Church Community Center, 17 Airport Road, at 7 p.m. on June 29 and 30 and July 1, 7, 8 and 9.



Weaving truth, memory, and imagination, The Glass Menagerie holds at its center the Wingfields, a St. Louis family in the midst of the Great Depression. Tom is an aspiring poet who spends his days in a warehouse, eager to start out on his own life’s journey; his overbearing mother, Amanda, yearns for the glamour of the past; and his incredibly shy sister, Laura, longs for a happiness just out of reach. With original music and richly spare staging, this production explores the struggle to both uphold and break free of the ties that bind while protecting one’s own dreams from being shattered, according to a press release.



This is a production by The Light Fantastic Theater Company of Brooklyn, N.Y., directed by Per Janson. The Light Fantastic offers free theater to nontraditional audiences and has performed this production in homeless shelters, correctional facilities, low-income senior centers, and other nontraditional venues throughout the five boroughs of New York City. The production’s Maine tour is sponsored by Opera House Arts, with underwriting help from the Maine Theater Fund of the Maine Community Foundation. The theater company will also stage six performances at nontraditional venues in the area, including the Island Nursing Home in Deer Isle.



Tickets are may be purchased online at operahousearts.org or by calling 367-2788. Theater memberships, under 17, and group discounts are available. Deer Isle-Stonington students may attend all Opera House Arts productions for free.

