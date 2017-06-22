Shakespeare scholar to hold Stephen E. King Chair in Literature

News Feature

A Shakespeare scholar whose public talks focus on the Bard in popular culture has been selected to hold the inaugural Stephen E. King Chair in Literature at the University of Maine.



Caroline Bicks is an associate professor of English at Boston College, where she has been teaching since 2002. She will leave Boston College to join the UMaine English Department faculty this September.



Bicks is a New York City native who grew up spending her summers in Castine.



In addition to Shakespeare, Bicks’ other areas of specialization include women and gender in early modern literature and culture, early modern drama, the history of science, and girlhood studies.



“Dr. Bicks is a perfect choice,” Emily Haddad, dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, said in a news release. “She’s a Shakespeare scholar with wide experience in the humanities. She will be an exciting teacher and a terrific ambassador for literature.”



The Stephen E. King Chair in Literature was established in the University of Maine Foundation with a $1 million gift from the Harold Alfond Foundation in honor of the UMaine alumnus King’s substantial body of work and his creative impact. Its goal is to advance excellence in the creation, study and appreciation of literature and the humanities.



At Boston College, Bicks teaches undergraduate and graduate courses in early modern literature and culture. For the past six years, she also has led graduate seminars at the Bread Loaf School of English, where she teaches primarily high-school teachers working toward their master’s degrees in literature.



From 1998 to 2002, she was an assistant professor at Ohio State University. Bicks received a PhD from Stanford University in 1997, and spent a year there as a postdoctoral fellow.



“I remember reading every Stephen King book they had at the Castine public library,” she recalls. “His writing taught me early on that an artfully composed story can make a powerful and lasting impression. I still can’t sleep with the closet door open thanks to The Boogeyman. It’s an enormous privilege to be holding this chair in King’s honor.”



Most recently, Bicks has co-authored an irreverent Bard-meets-life cocktail book, Shakespeare, Not Stirred: Cocktails for Your Everyday Dramas, which has sold over 10,000 copies around the world.



Bicks’ public lectures across the country focus on Shakespeare’s relevance and vibrancy today, including echoes of the Bard in popular culture.

