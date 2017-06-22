New law solidifies ‘home rule’ for local food ordinances

News Feature

Heather Retberg leads a tour of Quill’s End Farm in Penobscot in 2015. Quill’s End sells dairy and meat directly to consumers at farmers’ markets and at their farm store.

by Anne Berleant

Culminating a years-long effort by local farmers, food producers, and community advocates, Gov. Paul LePage signed LD 725 into law on June 16. “An Act to Recognize Local Control Regarding Food Systems” permits municipal governments to regulate local food systems by ordinance, and states “the State shall recognize such ordinances.” It becomes valid September 14, 90 days after the signing.



The law applies only to food or food products that are grown, produced or processed by individuals within that municipality who sell directly to consumers.



Over 20 municipalities in Maine now have local food sovereignty ordinances, but the first towns to pass the local law were Blue Hill, Sedgwick and Penobscot in 2011, followed by Brooksville, Brooklin and Isle au Haut.



“I think it’s an incredible validation for everybody in our communities who has engaged in these discussions at town meetings over the years…All these towns that have adopted it have known they were going out on a limb even though they knew it was right,” said Penobscot farmer Heather Retberg. She helped draft the Local Food and Community Self-governance Ordinance, which exempts food producers from state licensing requirements, provided the sale is between the farmer who produced the food and a willing consumer for home consumption, covering farmers’ markets and food-related events, like church suppers.



Since 2011, bills introduced in the legislature on food sovereignty, direct raw milk sales, and small-scale poultry production have struggled, and mostly failed, to pass. This year, the support of the Maine Municipal Association helped, Retberg said. She attended all the public hearings on LD 725, just as she has supported previous legislation introduced.



“This is what we’ve been working for all along,” she said. “We’re trying to ensure that people have the ability to directly participate in the decision-making process. That’s what this bill does. It shifts and recognizes that people do have the authority—people meaning the people that eat food and people who grow food are the one making the decisions. The state is recognizing that town meeting is a valid venue for this to happen.”



The first bill of its kind nationwide, LD 725 was presented by Sen. Troy Jackson of Aroostook; co-sponsors include Rep. Craig Hickman of Winthrop and Senators Brian Langley of Hancock and David Miramant of Knox.

