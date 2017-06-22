Lighthouse keeper’s house leasing discussed

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

At town meeting in May, residents approved a lease of up to five years for the current tenant of the lighthouse keeper’s house. The current lease, approved in 2014, runs out June 30.



At a selectmen’s meeting on June 19, Town Manager Jimmy Goodson said that he has been approached by “several” real estate agents interested in devising a system for short-term, year-round rentals for the house.



Goodson suggested having the current tenant sign a one-year lease, during which time a study would be done to see what impact renting the house on a short-term basis would have.



Selectman Gus Basile said he thought the opportunity would have a positive economic impact, noting that he has read several articles about the popularity and high demand of people wanting to rent lighthouse keepers’ houses.



“Young couples getting married who want a honeymoon—there is a lot of demand for rentals like this,” said Basile.



While Basile voiced his support, Tony Politano, a former member of the Community Economic Development Committee, noted that, before the CEDC was dissolved into the Castine Merchants Association, he did a similar study. This study, he said, showed that instead of having a positive economic effect, leasing the keeper’s house would instead take business away from the inns and rental properties in operation. These rentals, he said, have not been at full capacity.



Scott Vogell deemed a study a “waste of time,” noting that the current tenant works in town and has children at the Adams School. Vogell questioned the town’s priority in the matter.



“We talk about bringing people to this town in a full-time capacity, but then we’re talking about evicting someone who lives here and works here year-round. What is the priority here?” he said.



Town Clerk Sue Macomber said that this is not the first time this issue has been brought up, and each time voters have favored a long-term lease.



Selectman Peter Vogell echoed Macomber, saying that several years ago the town was approached by an interested party who offered upward of $200,000 to take over leasing the property on a short-term basis. When it was voted on by the town, however, it was decidedly “shut down.”



“I have been involved with the lighthouse for many, many years, and I can say with certainty that there is nobody we would rather have there than [the current tenant],” said Vogell. “She opens her home to anybody who wants to see it, she is always involved in tours, has cookies and lemonade.”



With the lease up June 30, a special meeting of the selectmen has been set for Thursday, June 29, at 4 p.m. In the meantime, at the request of the selectmen, Goodson will meet with local real estate agents to gauge their interest.

