Koos granted project extension

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

Voters in Castine approved an extension to Doug Koos for a housing development project during the statewide June 13 referendum.



The warrant article asked voters whether they would “extend the date of substantial completion for Hancock Village Square by 25 months to August 10, 2019.” The article further allows for the selectmen to revise that extension should Koos need more time, provided they feel sufficient progress has been made.



The vote was 67 in favor, 14 against. Koos asked for the two-year extension after delays on the project, which began work in 2014.

