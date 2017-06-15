BHMH to host Women’s Wellness Fair

News Feature

Blue Hill Memorial Hospital will hold its sixth annual Women’s Wellness Fair at The Bay School in Blue Hill from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20. Lead sponsors for this year’s “Get on Board with Women’s Wellness” event include Bar Harbor Bank and Trust and The Bay School. The event is free and open to the public, and includes activities and information for women of all ages.



“Blue Hill Memorial Hospital is quite proud of this community outreach event,” Kelley Columber, community relations manager at the hospital, said in a news release. “We look forward to the opportunity to connect with and educate our patients, friends, and neighbors in a fun, interactive, low-pressure setting.”



Departments of Blue Hill Memorial Hospital will share information on surgical services, stress management, incontinence, nutrition, strength training, palliative care, heart health, in addition to blood pressure and cholesterol screenings, diabetes and nutrition assessments, and returning this year—bone density checks. Several local businesses and organizations participating will highlight important community health and wellness resources.



Women who attend the fair will be introduced to complementary healers and practitioners. The event provides an opportunity for women to learn about alternative therapies—and maybe give them a try. In addition to the many traditional health fair activities, all guests will be offered treats prepared by Blue Hill Memorial Hospital and are encouraged to participate in massages, make-up touch ups, and hair consultations.



There will be an opportunity to dispose of unwanted prescription medication during the event in front of Emlen Hall. The Prescription Drug Take-Back event is a collaborative effort between Blue Hill Memorial Hospital, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, and Healthy Acadia. All community members are encouraged to bring any unused, unwanted, or expired prescription drugs to the entrance of the school for this free, anonymous service where a representative from the Sheriff’s Office will be stationed for collection.



The event is designed to encourage and inspire women to take care of themselves and each other. Every woman who attends will receive a free gift. No registration is necessary. For more information, phone Kelley Columber at 374-3418.

