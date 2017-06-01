Residents look back to observe Memorial Day

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

Clouds and 55-degree weather were not enough to stop a group of nearly 50 from observing Memorial Day on Monday, May 29.



The Castine parade, which included area Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, as well as the Castine Town Band, made three stops Monday morning, at the Castine town cemetery, the town common and town dock, taking time to remember those from the town who lost their lives in battle.



At the cemetery, Captain James Shanley of Maine Maritime Academy recalled a Memorial Day service he attended in Castine as a boy, during which fallen soldiers from the Vietnam War and farther back were celebrated. Shanley noted that even at his young age, he understood the impact these men had on his country.



The parade continued to the town common, led by bag pipes played by Will MacArthur. There, letters from a soldier fighting in World War II to his wife were read aloud, including a final letter announcing that soldier’s demise. The Gettysburg address was also read by Evelyn Dagan.



The parade ended at the town dock, where the Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops tossed a wreath into the water to recognize those who fought at sea.

