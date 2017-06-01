Castine Patriot Logo

Originally published in Castine Patriot, June 1, 2017
Residents look back to observe Memorial Day

by Monique Labbe

Clouds and 55-degree weather were not enough to stop a group of nearly 50 from observing Memorial Day on Monday, May 29.

The Castine parade, which included area Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, as well as the Castine Town Band, made three stops Monday morning, at the Castine town cemetery, the town common and town dock, taking time to remember those from the town who lost their lives in battle.

At the cemetery, Captain James Shanley of Maine Maritime Academy recalled a Memorial Day service he attended in Castine as a boy, during which fallen soldiers from the Vietnam War and farther back were celebrated. Shanley noted that even at his young age, he understood the impact these men had on his country.

The parade continued to the town common, led by bag pipes played by Will MacArthur. There, letters from a soldier fighting in World War II to his wife were read aloud, including a final letter announcing that soldier’s demise. The Gettysburg address was also read by Evelyn Dagan.

The parade ended at the town dock, where the Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops tossed a wreath into the water to recognize those who fought at sea.


GALLERY — Memorial Day in Castine

David Unger on trumpet

Castine Selectman David Unger plays the trumpet in the town band’s rendition of the Star Spangled Banner.

Photo by Monique Labbe
Opening statements

Captain James Shanley of Maine Maritime Academy and the Rev. Margaret Beckman deliver opening statements to begin the Memorial Day services.

Photo by Monique Labbe
Leading through song

Will MacArthur leads the parade to the town dock with a song played on bag pipes.

Photo by Monique Labbe
The stars and stripes

A flag is placed at a memorial on the Castine Town Common in salute of the fallen.

Photo by Monique Labbe
The Gettysburg Address

Evelyn Dagan delivers the Gettysburg Address at the Castine Town Common.

Photo by Monique Labbe
Boy Scouts honor fallen veterans

Local Boy Scouts hold the flags to honor the fallen at the Castine town cemetery.

Photo by Monique Labbe
