‘Recreation Week’ begins June 19

News Feature

The Castine Golf Club will offer a week of recreational activity to Castine area youth, including instruction in sailing, golf and tennis. Sailing will take place from 9 to 11:45 a.m. June 19 through June 23. Children will meet at the Castine Yacht Club on Water Street for sailing lessons before heading to Battle Avenue for tennis and golf from 1 to 3 p.m. Tennis and golf will offer two 1-hour sessions, alternating hours based on ages with younger children in a group and older children in another group. Lunch cookouts will be provided for children and instructors on Monday and Friday; the children will be asked to bring their lunches Tuesday-Thursday.



Children participating in all three activities will be escorted from yacht club to tennis and golf by adult instructors.



The Hatch Fund is also partnering with the Castine Golf Club to deliver Rec Week. Parents need to obtain and submit a registration form including a parental permission waiver by June 10 at the Castine Golf Club Pro Shop on Battle Avenue, or by mail: Castine Golf Club, PO Box 34, Castine, ME 04421. Registration forms will be sent home with the newsletter at the Adams School, and will be available at the Castine Witherle Library, Castine Town Hall, and the Castine Golf Club Pro Shop. They are also available online at Castinegolfclub.com. This week is free to Castine children and sponsored by the Castine Golf Club and the Hatch Community Youth Fund. Information: 326-8844 or 326-4663.

