Castine teen to compete for Miss Teen Maine crown

News Feature

The Blue Hill Peninsula will be represented at the Miss Teen Maine competition in the fall.

by Monique Labbe

The Blue Hill Peninsula will be represented at the Miss Teen Maine competition in the fall, as Castine’s own Savanna Colson is in the running for the 2018 crown.



Colson went through an interview process earlier this year, where she was selected as a finalist. The competition is scheduled for Thanksgiving weekend this coming November in Portland.



Colson, an incoming senior on the basketball team and cheering squad at Bucksport High School, said that participating in the competition is outside of her comfort zone, and came as a surprise to both her family and friends.



“When I told my best friend I was doing it she thought I was joking,” said Colson.



“We were pretty shocked when she told us she wanted to do it,” added her mom, Renee Colson, with a chuckle.



That shock has turned to support, though, as the family has been helping her get ready for the competition. Colson will make several trips to Portland during her summer break from school for orientation and rehearsals, during which she will meet her fellow competitors.



The theme of this year’s pageant is “Confidently Beautiful,” said Colson, and is based on “being yourself.”



“We have to do all of our makeup on our own and get ready by ourselves and stuff, so there will be classes this summer on how to do those things,” she said.



The competition will feature three different rounds, as the Miss USA or Miss Universe pageants do on television. The difference is that instead of a bathing suit round, the participants will walk in athletic wear. The pageant begins with an evening wear round and ends with the interview section.



Colson said that while she is looking forward to meeting new people and making connections through the pageant, she is most nervous about “walking in heels.”



“I’m not very good at that,” she said.



Colson said her experience on stage is limited to school plays when she was younger, but her mom noted that “a big support system” plans to be at the competition.



In addition to planning her trips to Portland, Colson has also been busy trying to raise funds to participate in the competition. The pageant itself costs $1,400, and dresses and supplies bring the participation cost up to almost $2,000. To raise the money, Colson started a GoFundMe campaign online, where she hopes to raise enough money to help pay her expenses.



To make a donation, visit gofundme.com/miss-teen-maine .

