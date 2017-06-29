Local artists connect with Settling Twice

News Feature

by Anne Berleant

“Outtakes from a Memoir,” an exhibition at The Annex on Water Street, brings together local artists and the publication of Settling Twice, a memoir by Castine author Deborah Joy Corey that features the town and its inhabitants in supporting roles.



“Each artist experienced the work in a different way,” gallery owner Goody-B. Wiseman said. “When asked if they would read excerpts of her upcoming memoir, Settling Twice, and respond to it visually in their own medium—these artists enthusiastically answered the call.”



Whether photographs of Eaton’s Boat Yard by Patricia McClean or a painting of the same by Gregory Dunham, metal figurines by Wiseman or photographs, paintings and sculpture by, in all, 29 artists, the works evoke a specific narrative from the memoir, with excerpts printed beside the artworks.



“It was really sweet for people to come on board and get together,” Corey said. Each artist received 30 or 40 pages of the memoir and “they connected it to their own work.”



“Outtakes from a Memoir” runs through Saturday, July 1, at The Annex, on Water Street, Castine, with a closing reception from 5 to 7 p.m.

