News Feature

Stonington Originally published in Castine Patriot, July 27, 2017 and Island Ad-Vantages, July 27, 2017 and The Weekly Packet, July 27, 2017 Deer Isle Boat Show set for August 6

A restored 1915 sardine carrier and a 1934 motorsailer are among the boats that will be on view at the Deer Isle Boat Show on Sunday, August 6, at the Hagen Dock in Stonington from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.



The annual Deer Isle-Stonington Historical Society event will also feature exhibits and boat models to showcase the Island’s maritime heritage.



Vessels with a connection to Deer Isle-Stonington will have pride of place, according to a press release. These include boats that were built on the island, have spent most of their lives in island waters, or are representative of a type that has local historical importance.



Boats on display will also include a lobster boat built by Peter Kass of Johns Bay Boat Company in South Bristol, Maine. Kass boats are popular with Maine lobstermen and pleasure boat owners alike.



Visitors will be able to meet and speak with boat builders and owners, and it will be possible to board many of the larger boats for an up-close look. An indoor exhibit will feature boat models and half hulls.



The Discovery Wharf will offer attendees the opportunity to explore a touch tank with live creatures and an innovative interactive touch wall, where you can navigate a map of Eastern Maine.



Admission will be by donation and the money raised will support the historical society, which is a 501(c)(3) tax exempt organization.



For more information contact Tinker Crouch at 348-6400, email DISHS.info@gmail.com">class="caps">DISHS.info@gmail.com or visit [www.dis-historicalsociety.org, facebook.com/deerislehistory] (www.http://www.dis-historicalsociety.org, facebook.com/deerislehistory)

