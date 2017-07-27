Castine readies for Aage Nielsen classic yacht celebration

News Feature

The Castine Yacht Club will host an historic celebration of classic yachts designed by legendary boat designer Aage Nielsen on Wednesday, August 2. Over fifteen Nielsen yachts, built from 1955 to 1969, will be on public exhibition at the Castine Town dock starting at noon. They range in size from two 18-foot double-ended sloops to the famed 59-foot ocean racer, Hound. “The response of the Nielsen community has been overwhelming,” event chairman David Bicks said in a press release.



Starting at 4 p.m., Douglas Adkins will chair a symposium at Maine Maritime Academy’s Delano Auditorium. The symposium will feature Tom Jackson, co-author of the leading treatise on Nielsen; Matt Murphy, editor of WoodenBoat magazine; Joy Phillips of Tasmania, the owner of Holger Danske; and other owners of Nielsen yachts. Everyone is welcome.



Nielsen immigrated from Denmark to the United States in 1925 to work with John G. Alden in Boston. In 1936 he became the sole designer in the Boston office of Sparkman & Stephens. In Worthy of the Sea—K. Aage Nielsen and His Legacy of Yacht Design, authors Maynard Bray and Tom Jackson say of Nielsen: “From the beginning, his plans were known for remarkable attention to form and detail. His insistence on excellent construction was legendary. His plans…were held in the highest esteem by boatbuilders and by his fellow designers, Olin Stephens among them…His work ranged to the largest Alden schooners to small craft to keel-centerboard raceboats.” Many of Nielsen’s yachts are still active today—and are highly prized by their owners.



On August 3 about forty yachts will set sail about noon from the Castine Harbor bell in the eighteenth annual Castine Classic Yacht Race to Camden, kicking off three days of spectacular racing that will culminate in the Eggemoggin Reach Regatta on August 5. The fleet is expected to include five competitive 45-foot NY-32s, designed by Sparkman and Stephens and built in 1936, as well as five 40-foot and 41-foot Concordia yachts launched in the 1950s.



For more information on these events visit www.castineclassic.com

