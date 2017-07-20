Taxes increase in Castine

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

The Castine Board of Selectmen has approved the 2017 tax rate, and, on average, most residents will see an increase in their tax bills this year.



Finance Officer Karen Motycka reported an increase in the mill rate from last year’s $9.55 per thousand dollars of taxable valuation to $11.75. Certain bills may go down, she said, depending on the value of the homes, while some may see an increase of almost 4 percent.



“As value goes down, the mill rate goes up to make up the difference,” she said.



Motycka estimated the tax increase to go up 2.4 percent in her finance report back in March at town meeting, so residents had a “heads up” that their tax bills would go up.

