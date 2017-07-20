Alewife fishways construction begins

News Feature

Construction will begin soon on stone weir fishways in Pierce and Wights Pond, after major federal and private grants funded the project aimed at restoring the local alewife runs.

by Anne Berleant

For decades, the alewife runs at Mill Brook into Pierce Pond and Winslow Stream into Wight Pond have been partially blocked. Now, through a partnership between the Town of Penobscot and Maine Coast Heritage Trust, new stone weir fishways will be built at Pierce Pond and Wight Pond to provide safe passage back to the ocean for the tens of thousands of alewives who spawn each spring in the local waters.



Selectmen signed a contract with R.F. Jordan & Sons Construction for the fishways construction on July 11.



Funding for the project, estimated at between $500,000 to $600,000, comes from The Nature Conservancy and the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration grants, with additional funding from private donors, the Maine Department of Environmental Protection, Maine Outdoor Heritage Fund and Maine Sea Grant, according to a MCHT July 12 press release. Ciona Ulbrich, a senior project manager with MCHT, applied for the grants, which also funded engineering plans presented to the community last December.



The project to restore the Penobscot alewife fishery began early in 2015, when resident Bailey Bowden started the Penobscot Alewife Committee, which he currently chairs.



“Our Committee’s primary focus is, of course, fish, and the positive impacts that restoring these fish runs can have on the Bagaduce River and Gulf of Maine,” Bowden said in a July 12 press release. “But as a resident, I value that these projects will also balance many things important to quality of life here.”



Volunteers have been counting alewives and recording relevant data for several years in order to re-establish the alewife fishery in Penobscot, which was closed by the Maine Department of Marine resources in 2011 because of lack of reporting.



“These projects to restore fish passage and habitat build on years of voluntary land conservation work around this river’s watershed,” Ulbrich said.



Construction will take place between mid-July and be complete by September 30. Water elevations at both ponds will remain unchanged, according to the engineering plans presented last December, and boat access to both ponds will continue, with full use of the boat ramps.



“[A] community can make a real difference for the watershed and Gulf of Maine by removing barriers to fish passage,” NOAA’s Matt Bernier stated in the release. “The way that we can eventually restore fish to the Penobscot River watershed is one fish run, big or small, at a time.”

