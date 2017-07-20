J. Herron wins Robinson Cup

News Feature

The Robinson Cup Race on July 4 kicked off the Castine Class 2017 racing season in challenging sailing conditions.



The 11-boat fleet raced a course in the Bagaduce River and Smith Cove with wind that was spotty and variable in both velocity and direction. Westwind led after the first two legs of the course but at the finish it was the J. Herron, skippered by Jamie Bicks and crewed by his daughters Olivia and Emily, that won the day.



Margolo, skippered by Peter Begley with Chip and Lara Terry as crew, finished second, about two minutes behind the J. Herron. Westwind, skippered by Brooke Parish with daughter Madeline crewing, finished close behind Margalo to take third place.



Full results



Boat Skipper Elapsed Time #.



J. Herron Jamie Bicks 1:58:00 1



Margalo Peter Begley 2:00:06 2



Westwind Brooke Parish 2:00:15 3



Betty P Tim Robinson 2:03:50 4



Guillemot Marianne Buchanan 2:07:12 5



Helen A Gordon Lameyer 2:07:18 6



Mace Don Tenney 2:09:35 7



Hoppie Helen Miller 2:12:22 8



Southern Star Betsy Lieser 2:12:26 9



Caroline B Ned Bicks 2:18:16 10



Bam B George Whitridge N/A N/A

