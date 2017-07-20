News Feature

The Peninsula Originally published in Castine Patriot, July 20, 2017 and Island Ad-Vantages, July 20, 2017 and The Weekly Packet, July 20, 2017 Gallery Mozelle opens new show

“Pale Peonies in Garden,” 10x12 inches, gouache on paper by Roz Sommer, part of the current show at Gallery Mozelle in Deer Isle.

Mozelle fine jewelry and craft gallery will host an artists’ reception on Friday, July 21, from 4 to 7 p.m. as part of DIS Friday. The second show of the season, titled “In the Garden,” features recent gouache paintings of peonies by Roz Sommer of Cambridge, Mass.



Sommer’s luscious colors capture peonies at their peak of beauty, and her brushwork evokes the delicate petals and greenery. She has a graduate degree in Art Education, Cum Laude, from New York University, and took graduate studio classes at NYU, Pratt Institute, the School of Visual Arts, and Parsons School of Design. She teaches art classes at Maud Morgan Arts in Cambridge, Mass. She shows her work in galleries in Cambridge and Maine.



Gallery owner Maureen Farr will also be showing her “Around the House” series of tiny handmade paper houses framed in limestone clay with 23k gold. The series was inspired by her curiosity about home and what it means to us. Each tiny house is unique, with some made from fragments of her own artwork, and others from found papers, and vintage game cards.



The gallery features silver jewelry, and enamel on copper jewelry by Maureen Farr, as well as jewelry by several other artists, ceramics, fibers, glass, and photography.



The gallery, located at 5 Main Street in Deer Isle, is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m., or by appointment. Call 460-2329 for more information.

