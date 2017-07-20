News Feature

Blue Hill Originally published in Castine Patriot, July 20, 2017 and Island Ad-Vantages, July 20, 2017 and The Weekly Packet, July 20, 2017 Cherie Mason to receive environmental award

Cherie Mason of Sunset will receive the Marine & Environmental Research Institute’s 2017 Environmental Science Award for “four decades of environmental advocacy and education.”

Environmentalist, author and actor Cherie Mason will receive the Marine & Environmental Research Institute’s 2017 Environmental Science Award.



Each year the institute honors a local person who has made a significant contribution to protecting wildlife, human health or the natural environment.



Mason is to be recognized “for four decades of environmental advocacy and education,” a press release said. She was among the founders of Friends of Acadia NP, the impetus for the Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge and the Island Heritage Trust and she was chair of the Deer Isle Conservation Commission. Mason’s weekly half-hour program on wildlife and the environment ran on WERU radio for 13 years and she is the author of Wild Fox: A True Story, Everybody’s Somebody’s Lunch and Wild Fox, a series of children’s books.



Mason, who lives on Deer Isle, is also known for her work as a voice-over and animation actor, a career that has earned her membership in Actor’s Equity, the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Arts.



Dr. Susan Shaw, the institute’s founder and director, will present the award during the MERI Environmental Lecture by oceanographer Dave Gallo on Thursday, July 27, at 6 p.m.



The institute is located at the Center for Environmental Studies, 55 Main St., Blue Hill and the public is invited to a reception at 5:30 p.m.

