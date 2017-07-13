Haystack announces evening programs

News Feature

Haystack faculty, visiting artists, technical assistants, and staff will share their inspirations, ideas, and work as part of Haystack’s Summer Evening Program Series. Pictured is 40 Cooler, 2015, by Roberto Lugo.

Throughout the summer, Haystack faculty, visiting artists, technical assistants, and staff share their inspirations, ideas, and work as part of Haystack’s Summer Evening Program Series. Most evening programs begin at 7 p.m. at Haystack’s Gateway Auditorium, 89 Haystack School Drive in Deer Isle. These events are free and open to the public.



The following evening programs are scheduled: July 17, Rachel Arauz (visiting curator); July 18, Roberto Lugo (ceramics), Claire Sherman (graphics), and Kimberly Winkle (wood); July 19, Alicia Lomné (glass), Daniel DiCaprio (metals), and William Adjété Wilson (fiber). Technical assistant presentations will be held July 24; a staff presentation will be held July 25, and a studio walk-through and end-of-session auction will take place July 27. The studio walk-through is from 4:30 to 6 p.m. The silent auction begins at 7 p.m., and the live auction starts at 7:30.



Visit haystack-mtn.org for detailed descriptions of evening programs. Studio walk-throughs and auctions are free and open to the public. Proceeds benefit Haystack’s scholarship program and studio improvements.

