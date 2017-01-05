Ward ensures educational success through giving

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

The spirit of giving is alive during the holiday season, but for Maine State House Representative Karl Ward, who represents District 131, which includes the town of Penobscot and the neighboring town of Orland, giving back to the schools, libraries, recreation programs, etc. in his district is something he does year-round.



Because of his success as president of the commercial building company Nickerson & O’Day in Brewer, Ward has found himself able to donate his entire legislative take-home pay to the youth in the six communities he represents. He does not just donate the money, though, but works with the principals, teachers, librarians and recreation leaders to determine what the needs are in their particular community. In Penobscot, that led to a donation last year of iPads for each student in the first and second grades at the Penobscot Community School. While the town of Orland does not have a school, Ward has worked with members of the town to develop a new community playground at the old schoolhouse.



Ward’s donations have also been used to develop scholarship programs with the Verona Women’s Club for college-bound and/or current college students, provided the funding for a new sound system on the Beech Hill School stage in Otis, allowed sixth-grade students in Dedham to receive iPads, as well as provide a new scoreboard at the school.



Ward said he is no stranger to the financial struggles the people in his communities face.



“I know what it’s like to grow up needing and wanting things that other folks have and take for granted,” said Ward via email on December 21. “Neither of my parents went to college, and my father quit high school to join World War II. What he lacked in education he more than made up for in work ethic and instilled that in all of us. He knew that a good education was absolutely essential to success in life and he insisted that while he could not pay for it himself, I find a way to go to college.”



Ward was the first in his family to attend a four-year university, paying for it by himself by working two jobs and earning scholarships. He graduated top of his 300-person class in the engineering program at the University of Maine in Orono, and taught in the department for 11 years before taking over as president at Nickerson & O’Day.



“There were many times in my education past when we didn’t have the supplies or something else that we needed,” said Ward. “And so, now that the company is succeeding beyond my expectations or imagination, I have used our good fortune to create numerous scholarships at various high schools around the state, and to serve on the boards of Eastern Maine Community College and John Bapst High School.”



With all the work Ward has done so far, he estimates that he has contributed between $20,000-30,000 on various efforts and projects. For him, giving back is about seeing the smiles on the faces of the students he is contributing to, as well as making sure the community members he represents know that he continues to work on fulfilling his promise to give back to them.



“In the end, we all realize that we have a very limited time on this Earth. And perhaps the greatest gift or legacy we can leave is to help other people around us. And if our help can project into the future, and help a life down the road, even if in only a small way, then it is worth it all,” he said.

